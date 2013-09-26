Stephen Morris expected to start at quarterback for Miami

Junior Ryan Williams (6-5, 228) would start if Morris can't play. Williams started as a true freshman at Memphis in 2010 before transferring to Miami to be closer to his home in the Fort Lauderdale area. Williams sat out under NCAA transfer rules in 2011, then played sparingly last fall. He succeeded Geno Smith as the starting quarterback at Miramar (Fla.) High and led Miramar to the state title in 2009.