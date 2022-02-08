Steelers to interview Louis Riddick for general manager position

Former Pitt Panther Louis Riddick is in the running to return to Pittsburgh as general manager of the Steelers.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Riddick is scheduled to interview for the Steelers' GM job, per sources informed of the situation.

The current ESPN commentator last worked in the NFL as the Eagles director of pro personnel in 2013.

Riddick played as a safety at Pitt before being selected late in the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After his NFL playing career ended, he joined Washington's front office for seven seasons, beginning in 2001, before jumping to Philadelphia, where he was with the Eagles for six years.

For the past two years, Riddick has highlighted ESPN's Monday Night Football coverage.

The Steelers are lining up interviews to replace GM Kevin Colbert, who is stepping down after the 2022 NFL Draft.