Steelers' Rooney encourages underclassmen to stay in school

Of course, the primary concern of proponents for athletes completing their college education isn't the Johnny Manziels and Jadeveon Clowneys of the world who are considered locks to be drafted early in the first round, although they would have likely been encouraged by Rooney to stay in school, too. The main targets of Rooney's pitch are those prospects closer to the fringe, who might get drafted in the late rounds or not at all. Their NFL careers could end quickly, or never start, and the harsh reality of entering the workforce without a college degree could leave them regretting the early-entry decision.