Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Since he joined Pittsburgh last season, Trubisky hasn't been shy about trying to stretch the field in his brief outings but hasn't produced fruitful results.

Trubisky has thrown deep on 13.5% of his pass attempts since 2022 (4th-highest in the NFL, min. 200 attempts), per Next Gen Stats. Trubisky has a 25.1 passer rating on deep passes since 2022 (lowest in NFL, min. 25 such attempts). Trubisky on 20-plus air-yard passes (since 2022, min. 25 such attempts): 9/31 (29.0%), 280 yards, zero touchdowns, three interceptions, 25.1 passer rating (lowest). He's generated the most deep passes without a TD (since 2022): Trubisky (31), Sam Darnold (21), Bryce Young (17), Brent Rypien (16), Tyler Huntley (14).

Trubisky has also shown a tendency to take risks with tight windows. Since 2022, Trubisky has the highest tight-window rate in the NFL, minimum of 200 attempts, at 23.6%, per Next Gen Stats, with the lowest open rate in the league at 31.8 percent. Highest tight-window percentage (since 2022, min. 200 attempts): Trubisky (23.6%), Jordan Love (18.9%), Dak Prescott (18.6%), Ryan Tannehill (17.6%).

Trubisky is keenly aware that a balance must be struck between being hyper-aggressive and too risk-averse.

"It's always a fine line," said Trubisky. "I think you can ask any quarterback that you want to be aggressive, but if you're too safe with the football, you're not going to move it. So, you've got to know what you can do. And you always have got to take care of football. But sometimes you've just got to believe in yourself that you can make the throws to move the ball down the field and score points."