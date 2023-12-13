Around the NFL

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky says his play must 'be better' this Saturday vs. Colts

Published: Dec 13, 2023 at 09:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 7-6 Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff hopes wane following back-to-back losses to two-win clubs at home. The hope of clipping the losing skid Saturday in Indianapolis sits on Mitch Trubisky's shoulders.

The quarterback struggled in his first 2023 start, a 21-18 loss Thursday against the New England Patriots. He went 22 of 35 passing for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

"Slow start," Trubisky said of the issues versus New England, via the team's official website. "I've got to be better on third downs, got to execute better and just continue to get on the same page with these guys. (I) made some better plays in the second half, but it's got to be better this week."

Trubisky noted that having a full week as a starter should make a difference against Indy after the Steelers played on short rest in Week 14

Related Links

"It should help for sure," Trubisky said. "We need the reps. I need the reps. It just allows me to continue to get comfortable on offense and continue to work on time with these guys and operating offense. So a full week of work is going to be helpful."

More practice time always helps, but let's not pretend Trubisky is a rookie with no experience. He's started 56 games in his career, including five in 2022 with Pittsburgh. He also played a large chunk of the Week 12 loss to Arizona. Practice reps matter, but a 29-year-old veteran backup QB gets paid mainly to help maintain the offense on short notice if the starter gets injured. If he can't perform that function, Mr. Biscuit will quickly wash out of the league's veteran backup rotation (a lucrative job if you can get it).

During last week's struggles, Steelers fans chanted for Mason Rudolph to replace Trubisky. Those calls quieted as Trubisky made some plays late. Alas, the good throws were too few and too far between, and the deep shot on fourth-and-2 was a head-scratching decision all around.

One thing Trubisky knows he can do better heading to Indy is getting George Pickens more involved.

"Give him the football, have open communication about what he's seeing as well," Trubisky said. "We can just continue to work on that timing."

Pickens leads the Steelers with 49 reception and 767 receiving yards in 2023 (three TDs), but since Week 8, he's earned just 3.1 catches per game, 38.1 receiving YPG, and one TD in seven games. In the Steelers' seven wins in 2023, Pickens generated 27 receptions and 541 receiving yards, good for 20.0 yards per catch. In Pittsburgh's six losses, Pickens has 22 catches for 226 yards for 10.3 YPC.

The Steelers take on the Colts on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 
news

Bengals rookie RB Chase Brown turning heads late in season: 'He's a fast guy. Real fast'

Bengals running back Chase Brown, who ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine last year, is making a name for himself after breaking two big plays in the last two weeks.
news

QB Easton Stick on starting for Chargers: 'I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning'

Chargers quarterback Easton Stick will start on Thursday versus the Raiders and looked back on his college days with high expectations for himself. "I understand North Dakota State is not the National Football League, but I'm used to winning," Stick said. 
news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his throwing hand.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Collapse vs. Titans 'humbling' but will be 'very galvanizing' for stretch run

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he expects his team to respond positively to a "humbling" loss to the Tennessee Titans.