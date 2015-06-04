Steelers' Mike Tomlin says he's neutral in Penn State-Pitt rivalry

The Steelers and Pitt share practice facilities (and a stadium), so Tomlin running into new Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi isn't that big a deal. But Penn State coach James Franklin being at the facility on the same day is a big deal, and it happened by circumstance; the Allentown (Pa.) Morning Call reported that Penn State coaches are on the road visiting NFL teams and that Wednesday just happened to be the day they were in Pittsburgh.