Steelers' Mike Tomlin says he's neutral in Penn State-Pitt rivalry

Penn State-Pittsburgh used to be one of the nation's best college football rivalries, but the schools haven't played annually since 1992 -- the season before the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten.
The schools are set to meet again in 2016, but their coaches got together -- with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin serving as a buffer -- on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
The Steelers and Pitt share practice facilities (and a stadium), so Tomlin running into new Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi isn't that big a deal. But Penn State coach James Franklin being at the facility on the same day is a big deal, and it happened by circumstance; the Allentown (Pa.) Morning Call reported that Penn State coaches are on the road visiting NFL teams and that Wednesday just happened to be the day they were in Pittsburgh.
