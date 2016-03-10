Steelers' Joey Porter works out Colorado State LB prospect

Representatives from 29 NFL teams -- including Tennessee Titans tight ends coach Arthur Smith and Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter -- were present for Colorado State's pro day on Tuesday.
A total of 15 players -- including some from area small colleges -- worked out indoors on FieldTurf.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins -- 6-foot-1 5/8, 195 pounds -- ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 and 4.6 seconds. He had a 32 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot broad jump. He did the 20-yard short shuttle in 4.53 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.13 seconds. "Hollywood" Higgins had a really good workout. He catches the ball really well and is a good route runner. Higgins is a good receiver who just lacks all-out speed.
Cornerback DeAndre Elliott -- 6-1, 189 -- was injured and only able to do the bench press, which he did 12 reps of 225 pounds.
Two additional noteworthy prospects who weren't in Indianapolis for the combine also worked out.
Tight end Kivon Cartwright -- 6-3 7/8, 243 -- ran the 40 in 4.75 seconds on both attempts. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.81 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.39 seconds. He put the bar up 23 times on the bench press. Cartwright caught the ball well during his positional workout, which was run by the Titans' tight end coach in attendance.
Linebacker Cory James -- 6-1, 229 -- ran the 40 in 4.59 seconds on both attempts. He had a 35-inch vertical jump and 10-foot-7 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.5 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.0 seconds. He performed 16 bench press reps. James was worked out by Porter. He transitioned from a hands-in-the-ground defensive end in 2014 to inside linebacker in 2015 under a new coaching regime.