Steelers' Joey Porter works out Colorado State LB prospect

Tight end Kivon Cartwright -- 6-3 7/8, 243 -- ran the 40 in 4.75 seconds on both attempts. He had a 34 1/2-inch vertical jump and 9-foot-8 broad jump. He did the short shuttle in 4.81 seconds and the three-cone drill in 7.39 seconds. He put the bar up 23 times on the bench press. Cartwright caught the ball well during his positional workout, which was run by the Titans' tight end coach in attendance.