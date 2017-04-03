Steelers hosting Joshua Dobbs, Patrick Mahomes on visit

The Pittsburgh Steelers' search for Ben Roethlisberger's heir apparent includes a closer look at two prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft on Monday.
Tennessee QB Joshua Dobbs and Texas Tech QB Patrick Mahomes are among the players visiting the club, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mahomes is firmly in the Round 1 conversation, while NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has said Dobbs could be this year's Dak Prescott as a potential middle-round QB who could exceed expectations in the NFL.
It won't be the first time the club has taken a close look at the two players.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin attended Tennessee's pro day last week and his offensive coordinator, Todd Haley, was present for Texas Tech's pro day, as NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt pointed out.
Roethlisberger has yet to definitively say he'll be back in 2017, although Steelers team president Art Rooney II expects him to return. However, the team has made it clear it's preparing for life after Big Ben, and Monday's visits are part of that process.