Steelers' defense the new Steel Curtain? Plus, Joe Burrow eval

Breaking down the All-22 tape, the most impressive aspect of this defense has been its ability to create turnovers. The Steelers have been able to produce takeaways through persistent pressure and savvy coverage. With the front line capable of creating disruption while utilizing traditional four-man rushes, the constant harassment of the quarterback leads to errant throws from the pocket. That sets up defensive backs to tally interceptions on deflections and overthrows. It helps that Pittsburgh is playing a ton of zone coverage, which allows players in the back seven to keep their eyes on the quarterback. The Steelers have excelled at taking the ball away on deep passes (5 INTs, tied for first in the NFL) while also shutting down the seams (10 INTs on throws up the seams, second-most) and 10-plus yard pass attempts (11 INTs, third-most), per Next Gen Stats. Those numbers are complemented by outstanding production on tight-window throws (6 INTs, tied for second-most) and attempts in which Pittsburgh applied pressure (5 INTs, tied for second-most).