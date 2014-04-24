Steelers CB Ike Taylor: I'd take Johnny Manziel with No. 1 pick

Taylor said Manziel isn't the only quarterback prospect he spent time with this offseason, also working out with Alabama's AJ McCarron, Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater and UCF's Blake Bortles. But Manziel apparently is his guy. Taylor said other NFL veterans on hand were equally impressed with the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner. Whether Manziel has a strong-enough offseason focus on football is among the questions being considered by NFL teams evaluating him, despite the fact that his Texas A&M teammates have, to a man, sworn by his work ethic. Taylor clearly has no such concerns, either.