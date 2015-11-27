Steelers among six NFL teams credentialed to scout FSU-Florida

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the weekend's biggest battles.
Florida State at Florida
Clubs attending:Detroit Lions, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Diego Chargers.
Three top players: Florida State (RB Dalvin Cook, DB Jalen Ramsey, OL Roderick Johnson); Florida (DL Jon Bullard, CB Vernon Hargreaves, CB Jalen Tabor).
Matchup to watch: Florida freshman receiver Antonio Callaway is one of the most exciting young players in the SEC, and he should draw Ramsey in coverage quite a bit. Florida linebacker Antonio Morrison will play a big role in the Gators' efforts to slow down FSU's Cook, one of the top rushers in the country as a sophomore.
Notre Dame at Stanford
Clubs attending:Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers.
Three top players: Notre Dame (LB Jaylon Smith, OT Ronnie Stanley, WR Will Fuller); Stanford (G Joshua Garnett, RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Blake Martinez).
Matchup to watch: Here's a fun battle to keep an eye on: a Butkus Award finalist (Smith) tracking down a Heisman Trophy candidate (McCaffrey). And with the way Stanford likes to throw the ball to McCaffrey (34 receptions), Smith's ability to cover the field against the pass will be well-tested, too.
UCLA at USC
Clubs attending:Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears.
Three top players: UCLA (DL Kenny Clark, CB Ishmael Adams, RB Paul Perkins); USC (LB Su'a Cravens, QB Cody Kessler, CB Adoree' Jackson).
Matchup to watch: Perkins and Cravens will have their share of encounters in this Pac-12 rivalry game, and a talented offensive line will have its hands full with Clark.
Alabama at Auburn
Three top players: Auburn (CB Jonathan Jones, DE Carl Lawson, DT Montravius Adams); Alabama (DL Jonathan Allen, RB Derrick Henry, LB Reuben Foster).
Matchup to watch: The individual battle between Lawson and Alabama left tackle Cam Robinson will go a long way to determine how much time Alabama quarterback Jake Coker has to throw. Another matchup that will provide some intrigue is Auburn's Jones working against Alabama freshman Calvin Ridley, who has emerged as the team's top receiver.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma State
Three top players: Oklahoma (CB Zack Sanchez, LB Eric Striker, WR Sterling Shepard); Oklahoma State (WR James Washington, QB Mason Rudolph, DE Emmanuel Ogbah).
Matchup to watch: Washington has been a big key for Oklahoma State's passing attack this season, and Sanchez is OU's best defender in man coverage. If Striker can pressure Rudolph consistently as a pass rusher, Sanchez's job against Washington and other Cowboys receivers will be a bit easier.
Penn State at Michigan State
Three top players: Penn State (DE Carl Nassib, QB Christian Hackenberg, DL Anthony Zettel); Michigan State (QB Connor Cook, DE Shilique Calhoun, OL Jack Allen).
Matchup to watch: The interior of the Michigan State offensive line is a physical bunch, and Zettel is one of the top defensive tackles in the Big Ten. Allen has been outstanding this season at center.