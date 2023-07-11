Steelers' Alex Highsmith 'still confident' long-term deal will get done ahead of contract year

Highsmith, 25, said in June he believes the Steelers can have the best defense in the NFL after ranking 10th and 13th, respectively, in points allowed and yards allowed last season. But he also said this weekend that staying humble and not being complacent are important parts of being an NFL pro.

"I think so many guys get to the NFL and think they've made it, but that's not the case," he said. "You've got to continue to work harder than ever when you get to the league because [you might have been] the best in college, but now you're back to the bottom in the NFL."