Start time for Michigan-Maryland changes due to hurricane threat

The kickoff of Michigan's Saturday game at Maryland has been rescheduled from 8 p.m. ET to noon ET due to the threat of Hurricane Joaquin.
The decision was made between the Big Ten Conference and both schools.
"Our foremost priority is the safety and well-being of both teams, fans attending the game and staff," said Maryland Director of Athletics Kevin Anderson in a statement. "Our collective decision in working with the University of Michigan and the Big Ten Conference was to kick off as early as possible because of the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Joaquin. In addition, those participating, working and attending the game would not have to travel in the evening in potentially dangerous conditions."
The game will remain televised by Big Ten Network. To accommodate the broadcast, Illinois' home game against Nebraska, also scheduled to air on BTN, has been moved from 3:30 p.m. ET to 4 p.m. ET.
The hurricane also has the NFL considering options for Sunday's Philadelphia Eagles-Washington Redskins game.