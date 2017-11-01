Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Wide receivers

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 03:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Byes: Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota, New England, Pittsburgh

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Jarvis Landry at Raiders, Mohamed Sanu at Panthers
Sleepers:Jeremy Maclin at Titans, Ted Ginn vs. Buccaneers

Sit 'Em

Sit 'Em:Will Fuller vs. Colts, Marqise Lee vs. Bengals
Busts:A.J. Green at Jaguars, Jordy Nelson vs. Lions (MNF)

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter **@Michael_Fabiano** or **Facebook**!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 10

Should you start Jared Goff in a road game? What about Kyler Murray in his expected return for the Cardinals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 10 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 10

Should you trust Bijan Robinson against the Cardinals? Is it worth sticking with Gus Edwards vs. the Browns? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 10 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 10

Should DeAndre Hopkins be in your lineup? What's the best move with Christian Watson in a struggling Green Bay offense? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 10

Is Dalton Kincaid knocking on the door of the elite tight end tier? Should Kyle Pitts move back to your bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 10

Is Nick Folk the most underrated kicker in fantasy? Should you bench Evan McPherson with the healthy Bengals offense scoring touchdowns? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 10 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 10

Can you return to the Seahawks' defense after a dud against Baltimore? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 10 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 9

Can two Colts backs be strong plays in Carolina? Is time running out for Alexander Mattison to prove himself as the Vikings' RB1? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 9

Is Joe Cool heating up to must-start territory? Has last season's Comeback Player of the Year come back to earth? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 9

Should the Browns' Dustin Hopkins be in your lineup? Is the kicker for the league's top offense useless for fantasy managers? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 9 in fantasy football.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 9

Is Dalton Kincaid reaching must-start status? Will Cole Kmet be silenced in a tough matchup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 9

A trio of rookies worth starting? Should the Packers' Christian Watson be on your bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 9

Which defenses are preparing to feast on backup QBs? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 9 of the NFL fantasy football season.