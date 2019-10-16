Start Em Sit Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Tight ends

Published: Oct 16, 2019 at 02:57 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em

Start of the Week

Is this low-hanging fruit? Yes it is, but there's four teams on a bye and the tight end position is super thin. Enter Andrews, who ranks sixth in targets and averages 24 routes run per game. He's a virtual must start against the Seahawks, who have allowed almost six catches per game and the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends after six weeks.

Henry returned to action last week and made an immediate impact with a pair of touchdown catches and 30 fantasy points. He'll be a solid option once again, as the Chargers face a Titans defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points per touch to enemy tight ends this season. Henry could be a free agent in shallow leagues.

Everett failed to meet expectations last week, but he might have had a long touchdown had Jared Goff not missed him. I'd stick with him as a No. 1 option in what is a plus-matchup against the Falcons, who have given up an average of 2.8 fantasy points per touch to enemy tight ends. Everett might be available in shallow leagues as well.

The tight end position is super thin right now, and that's before the four teams on byes. As a result, Graham is going to end up in plenty of starting fantasy lineups. The Packers are dealing with multiple injuries at the receiver position, so Graham should see opportunities to produce against the Raiders. It's not ideal, but I'd roll the dice.

Start 'Em:Darren Waller at Green Bay Packers, T.J. Hockenson vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sleepers:Dawson Knox vs. Miami Dolphins, Darren Fells at Indianapolis Colts

Sit 'Em

Ebron is going to be a starter in a lot of leagues, but he'll remain a touchdown-dependent option against the Texans. He ranks 20th in targets, 31st in routes run per game and has averaged just 1.46 fantasy points on red-zone routes. Houston hasn't allowed a touchdown catch to a tight end either, so Ebron is a hard fade.

Walker has struggled, scoring 10.7 points over his last three games ... combined. He also ranks 21st in targets among tight ends in that time, and his target share in the Titans' offense has dropped from 19.3 percent (Weeks 1-3) to 11.5 percent (Week 4-6). The Chargers have also allowed just 3.5 catches a game to opposing tight ends.

Fantasy fans in need might look to Eifert as a one-week solution, but I'd seek a different alternative. He ranks just 28th in routes run and has averaged a mere 3.7 targets per game, not to mention his two routes run per game in the red zone. With a matchup against the Jaguars next, Eifert still needs to be on fantasy benches.

Burton, a top-10 fantasy tight end in 2018, has failed to score more than six points through his first four games of 2019. He's not in a good spot to break that trend either, as the Saints have given up an average of just four catches a game and one score to tight ends. Their defense has also allowed the eighth-fewest points to the position.

Sit 'Em:Dallas Goedert at Dallas Cowboys, Ryan Griffin vs. New England Patriots (Mon.)
Busts:Kyle Rudolph at Detroit Lions, Jack Doyle vs. Houston Texans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

