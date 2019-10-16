 Skip to main content
Advertising

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

Published: Oct 16, 2019 at 02:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em

Derrick Henry
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans TEN · RB
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Start of the Week

Henry and the entire Titans offense stunk last week, but I expect him to rebound against the Chargers. Their defense has surrendered a combined four top-10 fantasy backs, including James Conner's league-leading stat line in Week 6. Tennessee should look to establish Henry in this contest, so expect him to make some noise at home.

Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs
Las Vegas Raiders LV · RB
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

Jacobs should be considered a solid No. 2 runner when the Raiders travel to Green Bay to face the Packers. Their defense has been awful against the run, allowing an average of over five yards per rush attempt and over 26 points a game to backs. As long as game script isn't an issue, Jacobs should find success on the ground.

James White
James White
New England Patriots NE · RB
New York Jets
New York Jets

White has scored 13-plus fantasy points in three straight weeks, and I like him to continue that streak on Monday night against the Jets. Their defense has struggled against pass-catching backs, who have averaged more than six catches and 50.8 yards per game against the Men in Green. I like White as a No. 2 fantasy runner this week.

Tevin Coleman
Tevin Coleman
San Francisco 49ers SF · RB
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins

If we have learned anything over the last two weeks, it's that there are a lot of touches to go around in the 49ers backfield. That means you can start both Coleman and Matt Breida in what is a plus-matchup in Washington. The Redskins have allowed an average of 159 scrimmage yards and the fifth-most fantasy points to backs this year.

Austin Ekeler
Austin Ekeler
Los Angeles Chargers LAC · RB
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Ekeler and most of the Chargers' offense was brutal last week, but I would keep the faith and keep him active against the Titans. While this one looks like a bad matchup on paper, keep in mind that Tennessee's defense has allowed nearly seven catches per game to enemy running backs. I'd consider Ekeler a viable No. 2 runner.

Start 'Em:Marlon Mack vs. Indianapolis Colts, Jordan Howard at Dallas Cowboys,
Sleepers:Devin Singletary vs. Miami Dolphins, Latavius Murray at Chicago Bears

Sit 'Em

David Montgomery
David Montgomery
Chicago Bears CHI · RB
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Sit of the Week

Montgomery will no doubt be a flex starter on plenty of fantasy teams this week, but I'd temper expectations against the Saints. Running backs have averaged a mere 78 rushing yards a game against them, not to mention an average of fewer than 19 fantasy points per game. In what could be a low-scoring affair, starting the rookie is a risk.

Duke Johnson
Duke Johnson
Houston Texans HOU · RB
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Johnson found the end zone and scored a season-high 13.4 fantasy points in last week's win over the Chiefs, but he still played second fiddle to Carlos Hyde in both snaps played and touches. I wouldn't chase the points this week, as he'll face a Colts team that's allowed just 40.8 receiving yards and the eighth-fewest points to runners.

Jamaal Williams
Jamaal Williams
Green Bay Packers GB · RB
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Williams came out of nowhere last week to lead the Packers backfield in snaps, touches and fantasy points ... ahead of Aaron Jones. Does this mean there's been a changing of the guard? It's unlikely, and I wouldn't expect such high usage against the Raiders. Also, Oakland has allowed just one back to finish better than the RB24 against them.

Adrian Peterson
Adrian Peterson
Washington Redskins · RB
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Peterson was a popular flex option last week, and he thrived with 136 scrimmage yards and 15.6 fantasy points. Unfortunately, that statistical well is going to run dry when he faces the 49ers. Their defense hasn't given up a touchdown to a runner this season, and the position is averaging a league-low 12.5 fantasy points against them.

Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake
Miami Dolphins MIA · RB
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2020

Sit 'Em:Tarik Cohen vs. New Orleans Saints, Miles Sanders at Dallas Cowboys
Busts:Joe Mixon vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Melvin Gordon at Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 17

With several backup quarterbacks in starting lineups, which fantasy defenses are set to rack up points? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 17

Whose leg could kick you to the championship trophy? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 17

Is David Njoku a candidate for top tight end play of the week? Has one breakout rookie run out of steam heading into the finals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 17

Why do Rashee Rice and Tee Higgins merit back-to-back appearances in the column? Are we actually sitting one of fantasy's top wideouts? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 17

Could Jonathan Taylor pull off a league-winning resurrection this week? What do we do with Ty Chandler after a dud against Detroit? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 17

Is Dak Prescott set up to win fantasy championships at home? Why is the QB for one of the league's best offenses headed to the bench? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 17 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 16

With several backup quarterbacks in starting lineups, which fantasy Ds are set to rack up points? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 16

Whose leg could kick you into the championship round? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 16

Can you trust Isaiah Likely in a tough matchup against the 49ers? Is Hunter Henry poised to score ANOTHER touchdown? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's TE starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 16

Has Rashee Rice become a must-play receiver? Can we confidently start Tee Higgins again? Is Terry McLaurin a bigger threat to your opponent's lineup ... or your own? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's WR starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 16

Can we confidently play Bijan Robinson and Derrick Henry after big letdowns? Is James Cook about to run wild (again)? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's RB starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 16

Has Jake Browning gone from anonymous backup to must-play fantasy stud? Which streamers can be trusted in the semifinals? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's QB starts and sits for Week 16 of the NFL fantasy football season.