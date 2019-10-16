 Skip to main content
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Defense

Published: Oct 16, 2019 at 03:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start 'Em

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Start of the Week

The Dolphins continue to be a great matchup target for defenses, and this week's opponent, the Bills, make for a great option. Miami has given up 4.6 sacks per game, they've turned the ball over 11 times. In all, defenses have averaged 16.6 fantasy points against them.

San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins

San Francisco's defense is for real (just ask the Rams), as this unit has scored 10 or more fantasy points in two straight games. I'd start them in Washington, as the Skins have turned the ball over 11 times. Also, defenses have averaged 10.3 points a game against them.

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

The Jaguars' defense hasn't been all the great in fantasy land, but I'd take a chance on them this week in Cincinnati. The Bengals have allowed nearly four sacks per game and turned the ball over 11 times, and Jacksonville has averaged the fourth-most sacks in 2019.

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders

Green Bay's defense has scored at least nine fantasy points in all but two games this season, and an upcoming home matchup against Derek Carr and the Raiders makes this unit a potential top-10 play in fantasy land. This unit remains a free agent in 50 percent of leagues.

Start 'Em:Saints D/ST at Chicago Bears, Vikings D/ST at Detroit Lions
Sleepers:Titans D/ST vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Colts D/ST vs. Houston Texans

Sit' Em

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Sit of the Week

This isn't your father's Ravens defense, folks. This unit put up 13 fantasy points in Week 1. Since then, it's scored a combined 13 points in ... five games! I'd fade this unit in Seattle against Russell Wilson, who is playing some of the best football of his NFL career.

Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Houston's defense has seen its fantasy point production decline in each of the last three weeks, and an upcoming roadie in Indianapolis makes them a fade for me. Defenses that have faced Jacoby Brissett and the Colts have averaged fewer than five fantasy points a game.

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

The Eagles' defense put up a ridiculous 35 fantasy points two weeks ago, but it followed that up with a one-point stinker in Minnesota. Next up is a roadie against the Cowboys, who have allowed just seven sacks of Dak Prescott and the second-fewest points to defenses.

Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

The Seahawks' defense had just seven fantasy points last week, and an upcoming matchup against the Ravens makes them a fade for me. Defenses have averaged just 5.2 fantasy points against Lamar Jackson and crew, so I'd sit Seattle's D in this battle of birds.

Sit 'Em:Redskins D/ST vs. San Francisco 49ers, Falcons D/ST vs. Los Angeles Rams
Busts:Cowboys D/ST vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Rams D/ST at Atlanta Falcons

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

