Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. All starts and sits are based on standard scoring leagues. Obvious fantasy starters like Cam Newton and Antonio Brown will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
QUARTERBACKS
Start 'Em
Andrew Luck vs SD: Last week, Luck put up a 10.08-point stink bomb for fantasy fans in a loss to the Broncos. But come on, who doesn't struggle against the defending champions? I expect Luck to rebound against the Chargers, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Luck also has 12 touchdown passes in his last four home contests.
Matt Ryan at NO (Mon.): After the first two weeks of the season, Ryan is your top-scoring fantasy player regardless of position. No, I'm serious. He should now be owned in most leagues, and I'd argue he's a terrific start on Monday night against the Saints. In his last four contests in New Orleans, he has averaged 333 yards and has thrown eight touchdowns.
Philip Rivers at IND: Listed as a start 'em last week, Rivers went off for four touchdowns and 23.8 fantasy points in a win over the Jaguars. More importantly, he did it without Keenan Allen and (for a time) Danny Woodhead. This week he's facing a questionable Colts pass defense that has allowed an average of 18.7 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.
Eli Manning vs WAS: Manning didn't meet the expectations of owners a week ago, scoring just 12.3 points against the Saints. He's still a viable starter this week however, as he faces a Redskins defense that has surrendered an average of 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Manning has also averaged 20.6 points in his last two home games against them.
Matthew Stafford at GB: Stafford's team let him down last week, as penalties cost him two touchdown passes in a loss to the Titans. I'd still roll with him for a matchup in Green Bay, where Stafford has scored 17 or more fantasy points in two of his last three contests. He's also tossed two or more touchdown strikes in four of his last five at Lambeau Field.
Sit 'Em
Andy Dalton vs DEN: Dalton exceeded expectations last week in Pittsburgh, throwing for 366 yards with one touchdown while scoring 19.3 fantasy points. Still, the Red Rifle is a difficult sell for this week's matchup against the Broncos. Last week, Denver held Luck to a meager 10.08 fantasy points. Dalton could be in for a pretty difficult weekend ahead.
Kirk Cousins at NYG: Remember when Cousins was the hero of the 2015 fantasy postseason? That was then and this is now, and now Cousins looks inaccurate and highly unstartable in fantasy land. The veteran has struggled in his career against the Giants as well, averaging just 10.84 fantasy points in four career games versus Big Blue. Keep Cousins on the bench.
Tyrod Taylor vs ARI: Taylor put up a solid stat line for fantasy fans in last week's loss to the Jets, but can he do it in back to back weeks? The matchup suggests no, as the Bills host a Cardinals defense that has surrendered a mere 9.34 fantasy points to quarterbacks in their first two games. Arizona has also stolen four picks from opposing field generals.
Jameis Winston vs LA: It's been a tale of two weekends for Winston, who had four touchdown passes in Week 1 ... and four interceptions in Week 2. Next up is a date with the Rams, who held Russell Wilson to a modest 11.56 fantasy points in a win over the Seahawks. Winston has also thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in five of his eight career home contests.
Ryan Fitzpatrick at KC: Fitzpatrick can be a solid streamer when the matchup is favorable, but that's not the case this week against a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of just 194 passing yards to quarterbacks in their last nine home games. In their last four games at Arrowhead Stadium, three quarterbacks have recorded fewer than 180 passing yards.
