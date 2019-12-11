Fantasy Football

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Running backs

Published: Dec 11, 2019 at 04:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Chris Carson
Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks · RB
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Start of the Week

Carson is coming off a modest 12.1-point performance, but he is a virtual must start when the Seahawks face Carolina. Their defense has been gashed by running backs, allowing the most touchdowns (24) and fantasy points (30.01 PPG) to the position. Carson will also see a featured role with Rashaad Penny (knee) out for the season.

Phillip Lindsay
Phillip Lindsay
Denver Broncos · RB
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Lindsay should have had a much bigger stat line last week against the Texans, but he had a touchdown called back due to a penalty. He'll remain on the RB2/flex starter radar against the Chiefs, who have given up the most scrimmage yards (177.7 YPG) and the second-most fantasy points (29.8 PPG) to opposing running backs this season.

James White
James White
New England Patriots · RB
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

White is in a good spot to produce a nice PPR line for fantasy fans in a positive matchup in Cincinnati. Their defense has allowed nearly 45 receiving yards per game to running backs, and the position has scored 13 touchdowns and averaged the seventh-most fantasy points. While I wouldn't play Sony Michel (see below), White is a nice flex.

Raheem Mostert
Raheem Mostert
San Francisco 49ers · RB
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Mostert has led the Niners backfield in snaps, touches and fantasy points over the last two weeks. While his usage could change at a moment's notice, Mostert has to be on the flex-starter radar (at least) when the 49ers host the Falcons. Their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points to home runners, so Mostert's a go for me.

Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt
Cleveland Browns · RB
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

Hunt continues to put up nice numbers, scoring a touchdown in three straight games. He should remain in all lineups when the Browns head to Arizona in a game that could be an absolute shootout. The Cardinals have given up an average of six catches and the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in the last four weeks.

Start 'Em:Josh Jacobs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Austin Ekeler vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sleepers:Adrian Peterson vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Patrick Laird at New York Giants

Sit 'Em

Marlon Mack
Marlon Mack
Indianapolis Colts · RB
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Sit of the Week

Mack, listed as a sit 'em last week, failed to score double-digit points in his first game back from a broken hand. He also didn't see a single target against the Buccaneers. I'd beware Mack this week, as he faces a Saints defense that's allowed fewer than four yards per carry and just five rushing touchdowns to enemy running backs this season.

Devin Singletary
Devin Singletary
Buffalo Bills · RB
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Singletary is coming off a solid stat line against the Ravens, and he saw more than 82 percent of the offensive snaps. So while he will be in the flex conversation, keep in mind that the Steelers have given up just three total touchdowns, the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the fourth-fewest points per touch to visiting running backs in 2019.

Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake
Arizona Cardinals · RB
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Drake continues to be the lead back in Arizona, but he's failed to score more than 10.1 fantasy points in three of his last four games. He'll be tough to trust in the second week of the fantasy playoffs too, as the Browns have allowed just one top-15 fantasy running back in their last seven games. If you have depth, fade Drake this week.

Sony Michel
Sony Michel
New England Patriots · RB
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Michel has a great matchup this week in Cincinnati, but can you trust him in the fantasy postseason? He's scored 8.5 or fewer fantasy points in six straight games while splitting backfield touches with James White and Rex Burkhead. Michel has also averaged fewer than six fantasy points in games where Burkhead has been active.

Bo Scarbrough
Bo Scarbrough
Detroit Lions · RB
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Scarbrough continues to lead the Lions backfield in both snaps and touches, but he's failed to score more than 8.3 fantasy points in each of his last three games. A touchdown-dependant back who isn't getting into the end zone, Scarbrough should be a fade when the Lions host a Buccaneers defense that's allowed the third-fewest points to backs.

Sit 'Em:Tevin Coleman vs. Atlanta Falcons, Latavius Murray vs. Indianapolis Colts
Busts:Devonta Freeman at San Francisco 49ers, Carlos Hyde at Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 16

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 15

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 14

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 13

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 12

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 11

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 10

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 8

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 7

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW