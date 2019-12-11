Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 15: Quarterbacks

Tannehill continues to play at a league-winning level, as he's now put up at least 18.9 fantasy points in all but one of his seven starts for the Titans. He's in a good spot to succeed once again, as the Texans have given up 20-plus fantasy points to quarterbacks in two straight weeks, including rookie Drew Lock's nearly 24-point game just a week ago. Keep Tannehill in your starting lineups this weekend.