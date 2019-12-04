Fantasy Football

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Tight ends

Published: Dec 04, 2019 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
Indianapolis Colts · TE
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start of the Week

Doyle was my top start at the position last week, and he went on to put up a touchdown and 19.3 fantasy points. I'd keep him in your fantasy lineup once again, as the Buccaneers have given up seven touchdowns and the fifth-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends. The position has also averaged 2.9 points per touch, which is third most.

Vance McDonald
Vance McDonald
Pittsburgh Steelers · TE
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

McDonald has been a huge disappointment in the stat sheets in recent weeks, but there's no better statistical elixir for a tight end than a game in Arizona. The Cardinals have been crushed by the position all year long, so McDonald has top-10 potential at the position this week. He could be on the waiver wire in some fantasy football leagues, too.

Ryan Griffin
Ryan Griffin
New York Jets · TE
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

Griffin had just eight fantasy points a week ago, but he did catch five passes and was targeted seven times versus the Bengals. I like him as a borderline TE1 this week, as he faces a Dolphins defense that has allowed more than 15 fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 10. That includes 11 fantasy points to Griffin in Week 9.

Tyler Higbee
Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams · TE
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks

Higbee was a strong sleeper a week ago, and he came up huge with 23.7 points against the Cardinals. If Gerald Everett (knee) is out again, Higbee is worth a look in a home matchup against the Seahawks. Their defense has given up an average of 6.4 catches per game and the second-most fantasy points to enemy tight ends.

Start 'Em:Kyle Rudolph vs. Detroit Lions, Jacob Hollister at Los Angeles Rams (Mon.)
Sleepers:Mike Gesicki at New York Jets, Ian Thomas at Atlanta Falcons

Sit 'Em

O.J. Howard
O.J. Howard
Tampa Bay Buccaneers · TE
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Sit of the Week

Howard posted six catches and 11.1 fantasy points in last week's win in Jacksonville, but I wouldn't chase the points when the Bucs host the Colts. Over the last four weeks, Indianapolis hasn't allowed a tight end to finish better than 17th in points at the position. Tight ends have also scored just four touchdowns against them this season.

Jared Cook
Jared Cook
New Orleans Saints · TE
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Cook has been one of the most reliable tight ends in fantasy football, so it's tough to bench him in the playoffs. As a result, take this is an "owners beware" of sorts ... the 49ers have allowed an average of fewer than four catches with just three touchdowns this year, and tight ends have averaged just 7.7 fantasy points. Cook could disappoint.

Jimmy Graham
Jimmy Graham
Green Bay Packers · TE
Washington Redskins
Washington Redskins

Graham has a nice matchup this week, as the Redskins have allowed an average of almost 13 fantasy points per game to the position. Still, the veteran hasn't scored more than eight fantasy points since Week 8 and is being targeted just 3.2 times per game in that time. I'd continue to fade the touchdown-dependent Graham at Lambeau Field.

Darren Fells
Darren Fells
Houston Texans · TE
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Fells found the end zone and scored 10.3 fantasy points in last week's impressive win over the Patriots, but I wouldn't trust him to repeat the performance against the Broncos. Fells is touchdown-dependent, and the Broncos have given up just three scores to tight ends this season. Look elsewhere if you need a streamer at the position this week.

Sit 'Em:Noah Fant at Houston Texans. Dawson Knox vs. Baltimore Ravens
Busts:Jonnu Smith at Oakland Raiders, Tyler Eifert at Cleveland Browns

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 17 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 16

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 15

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 14

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 13

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 12

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 11

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 10

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 9

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 9 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Podcast: Week 8 Fantasy Previews (aka Pieces of Eight)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview every game on the Week 8 slate!
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 8

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 7

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 7 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW