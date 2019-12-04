 Skip to main content
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Kickers

Dec 04, 2019
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Patrick Mahomes and Christian McCaffrey will not be featured in this column. All player matchups are based on a PPR scoring system. For your final starting lineup decisions, check my weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em

Matt Gay
Matt Gay
Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB · K
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Start of the Week

Gay has scored eight or fewer fantasy points in three straight games, so he's due for a nice stat line. He's set up for success when he faces the Colts, who have allowed nine field-goal conversions and an average of nine fantasy points per game to road booters.

Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Houston Texans HOU · K
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Fairbairn has struggled in recent weeks, scoring a combined 13 fantasy points over his last three games. Still, he's a viable option versus the Broncos in Week 14. Their defense has allowed 26 field goals and the third-most fantasy points to kickers this season.

Jake Elliott
Jake Elliott
Philadelphia Eagles PHI · K
New York Giants
New York Giants

Elliott was a fine streamer a week ago, as he finished with 13 points in a loss to the Dolphins. He's in a good spot to succeed this week too, as he'll face a Giants defense that's allowed 13 field-goal attempts and the fourth-most fantasy points to home kickers this season.

Younghoe Koo
Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons ATL · K
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

Koo wasn't great on Thanksgiving night, but he's still scored eight or more fantasy points in every game as the Falcons kicker. This week he faces the Panthers, who surrendered 11 fantasy points to Koo back in Week 11. Playing in the dome in December helps, too.

Start 'Em:Joey Slye at Atlanta Falcons, Austin Seibert vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Sleepers:Chris Boswell at Arizona Cardinals, Sam Ficken vs. Miami Dolphins

Sit 'Em

Zane Gonzalez
Zane Gonzalez
Arizona Cardinals ARI · K
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Sit of the Week

Gonzalez has been a fantasy asset for most of the season, but a matchup against the Steelers makes him a risk for owners. Their defense has been tough on kickers, allowing an average of just 5.9 fantasy points per game to the position. Temper your expectations.

Brandon McManus
Brandon McManus
Denver Broncos DEN · K
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

McManus is coming off a monster, 15-point performance, and he's scored 13 or more points in two of his last three games. Still, this week's matchup in Houston makes him a fade. The Texans have allowed just 6.5 fantasy points per game to visiting kickers.

Mike Badgley
Mike Badgley
Los Angeles Chargers LAC · K
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

Badgley scored a solid nine fantasy points a week ago, but this week's matchup versus the Jaguars makes him a fade for me. Their defense has given up just 15 field-goal conversions and a mere 6.5 fantasy points to opposing kickers, so I'd consider an alternative option.

Jason Myers
Jason Myers
Seattle Seahawks SEA · K
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Myers is coming off a solid, 13-point performance in a win over the Vikings, but he's a tough sell when the Seahawks face the Rams. Enemy kickers have made just 16 field goals and averaged just seven fantasy points a game against them. I'd fade Myers in Week 14.

Sit 'Em:Daniel Carlson vs. Tennessee Titans, Josh Lambo vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Busts:Harrison Butker at New England Patriots, Robbie Gould at New Orleans Saints

