Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Published: Nov 07, 2018 at 03:24 AM
Michael Fabiano

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes:Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Start 'Em

Start 'Em:Harrison Butker vs. Arizona Cardinals, Jason Myers vs. Buffalo Bills
Sleepers:Giorgio Tavecchio at Cleveland Browns, Mike Badgley at Oakland Raiders

Sit' Em

Sit 'Em:Chandler Catanzaro vs. Washington Redskins, Steven Hauschka at New York Jets
Busts:Sebastian Janikowski at Los Angeles Rams, Aldrick Rosas at San Francisco 49ers (Mon.)

