Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start 'Em:Harrison Butker vs. Arizona Cardinals, Jason Myers vs. Buffalo Bills
Sleepers:Giorgio Tavecchio at Cleveland Browns, Mike Badgley at Oakland Raiders
Sit' Em
Sit 'Em:Chandler Catanzaro vs. Washington Redskins, Steven Hauschka at New York Jets
Busts:Sebastian Janikowski at Los Angeles Rams, Aldrick Rosas at San Francisco 49ers (Mon.)
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. You can follow Michael on **Twitter**, **Facebook**, **YouTube** and **Instagram** for all of the latest fantasy football news, notes and in-depth analysis!