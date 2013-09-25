Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 4

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Jason Witten at San Diego Chargers: Over the last two weeks, Witten has failed to produce strong totals in fantasy land with a combined 7.90 points. He should come out of his statistical hibernation in Week 4, though, as the Chargers have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Start Witten with confidence this week. (Maximum value: High-TE1)
Julius Thomas vs. Philadelphia Eagles: One of the best waiver-wire pickups in fantasy football during the early portion of this season, Thomas has compiled the third-most fantasy points among tight ends. He should continue to see his share of targets against the Eagles, who have allowed the fourth-most yards to tight ends over the last two weeks. (Maximum value: High-TE1)
Tony Gonzalez vs. New England Patriots: Gonzalez has struggled over the last two weeks, ranking an unimpressive 39th in fantasy points among tight ends in that time. Still, it's tough to bench a player of his caliber despite what looks like a bad matchup on paper against the Patriots. New England has yet to play a team with an elite tight end. (Maximum value: Mid-TE1)
Antonio Gates vs. Dallas Cowboys: Gates isn't going to re-emerge into an elite fantasy option, but he has been serviceable to start the season. In fact, he ranks eighth in points at his position after three weeks. Next up is a date with the Cowboys, who have allowed the third-most catches and the eighth-most yards to tight ends in 2013. (Maximum value: Low-TE1)
Sleeper alert - Brent Celek at Denver Broncos: The Broncos haven't allowed a touchdown to a tight end this season, but their defense has allowed the second-most receptions and the third-most yards to the position after three weeks. So if you're desperate for a one-week replacement at tight end, the numbers suggest he's well worth the risk. (Maximum value: Low-TE1)
Owen Daniels vs. Seattle Seahawks: It's tough to bench a tight end like Daniels, who ranks in the top five in fantasy points at his position after three weeks. Just keep in mind that this week's game against the Seahawks isn't at all favorable. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. (Maximum value: Low-TE1)
Kyle Rudolph at Pittsburgh Steelers (London): If Rudolph doesn't score a touchdown, chances are he's not going to help your fantasy football team. That makes him a risk-reward proposition - even more so when the matchup isn't favorable. That's the case this week against the Steelers, who have yet to allow a tight end to score a touchdown. (Maximum value: High-TE2)
Jermaine Gresham at Cleveland Browns: Gresham and Tyler Eifert have all but cancelled each other out in terms of their individual fantasy value, as the duo has combined to score a mere 22.80 fantasy points. Couple that with a matchup against the Browns, who have allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, and Gresham is a risk. (Maximum value: Mid-TE2)
Zach Miller at Houston Texans: Miller scored an impressive two touchdowns last week in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he also recorded just five yards in the contest. He'll find it much tougher to score against the Texans, who have surrendered an average of under six fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends this season. (Maximum value: Mid-TE2)
Owners beware - Brandon Myers at Kansas City Chiefs: Myers was in the sit 'em portion of this column last week - he went on to score 3.30 fantasy points. He's not likely to rebound greatly against the Chiefs, who have been tough on tight ends. In fact, the position has averaged a meager 3.33 fantasy points when facing Kansas City in 2013. (Maximum value: High-TE2)
