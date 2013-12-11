Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 15

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the weekly NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Sleeper alert features an under-the-radar player who could produce good numbers. Owners beware features a regular fantasy starter who could fail to meet expectations based on the strength of his opponent. Obvious fantasy starters like Aaron Rodgers and Adrian Peterson will not be featured. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start of the week
Nick Foles at Minnesota Vikings: Foles has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in fantasy football, scoring no fewer than 19.5 fantasy points in each of his last five starts. He should continue to shine against the Vikings, who have surrendered more fantasy points (22.8 PPG) to quarterbacks than any other home defense this season. (Maximum value: High QB1)
Start 'em
Andrew Luck vs. Houston Texans: Luck put up a huge stat line last week against what is a stout Cincinnati defense on the road, so fantasy leaguers can enter Week 15 with a little more faith in the talented quarterback. He's been better in the stat sheets at home too, and he ripped the Texans for 24.8 fantasy points back in Week 9. (Maximum value: Mid QB1)
Alex Smith at Oakland Raiders: I have a tough time recommending Smith, who has failed to exploit a few very good matchups this season. With that said, I will tell you that this week's game against the Raiders is very favorable -- their defense has surrendered the second-most fantasy points (21.2 PPG) to quarterbacks among all home teams. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Matt Ryan vs. Washington Redskins: Ryan has not been among the top fantasy football quarterbacks over the last few weeks, but an upcoming matchup against the Redskins makes him a very viable option. Their defense has struggled against the pass, allowing five of the last seven opposing quarterbacks to score at least 18 fantasy points. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Sleeper alert - Ryan Tannehill vs. New England Patriots: Over the last four weeks, Tannehill has scored more fantasy points than Andrew Luck, Drew Brees and Matthew Stafford. I like him this week in an AFC East battle against New England, who has allowed the third-most fantasy points (21.1 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks since Week 11. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Sit of the week
Carson Palmer at Tennessee Titans: Have you been riding Palmer's hot streak over the last several weeks? Well my friends, it's time to jump off the bandwagon. The veteran out of USC has a brutal matchup next against the Titans, who have surrendered the fourth-fewest fantasy points (11.6 PPG) to quarterbacks among home defenses. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
Sit 'em
Joe Flacco at Detroit Lions (Mon.): The Lions don't have the best pass defense in the world, but can you really trust Flacco on the road in your fantasy postseason? The reigning Super Bowl MVP has failed to score more than 14 fantasy points in four of his last five roadies and has averaged a mere 12.9 fantasy points in those contests. (Maximum value: Low QB2)
Eli Manning vs. Seattle Seahawks: Manning was once considered a viable No. 1 fantasy quarterback, but that was then and this is now. The 2013 version of Manning has been a statistical disaster, and a matchup against the Seahawks makes him that much less attractive. Their defense is among the best in the NFL at stopping quarterbacks. (Maximum value: Mid QB2)
Jason Campbell vs. Chicago Bears: Campbell is coming off a huge performance against the Patriots, but I would advise you not to chase the fantasy points here. He has a much more difficult matchup this weekend against the Bears, who have surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points (12.9 PPG) to opposing quarterbacks since Week 11. (Maximum value: High QB2)
Owners beware - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Roethlisberger has been on fire over the last four weeks, which makes it hard to bench him. Keep in mind, though, that he has not done well in his career against the Bengals. In fact, he's thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in nine of his last 10 contests against them overall. (Maximum value: Low QB1)
