Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 7

Start of the week
Patriots defense at New York Jets: The Patriots rank a mediocre 15th in fantasy points among defenses after seven weeks, but this is a good week to start them. Defenses have combined to score the fifth-most fantasy points against rookie quarterback Geno Smith and the Men in Green, which makes the Patriots quite an attractive option. (Maximum value: High DEF1)
Start 'em
Ravens defense at Pittsburgh Steelers: The Ravens defense started off slow in the stat sheets, but this unit has averaged a solid 11 fantasy points over the last four weeks. Defenses going up against the Steelers over that same time frame have averaged the fifth-most fantasy points, so Baltimore is a good bet to find some success. (Maximum value: Mid DEF1)
Vikings defense at New York Giants: If you started the Vikings last week, well, the minus-3 points you received was not welcomed. I would still stream them this week, though, as the Giants have been fantasy gold for defenses. In fact, Eli Manning and the G-Men are the most favorable opponent in the league from a fantasy defensive perspective. (Maximum value: Low DEF1)
Sleeper alert - Chargers defense at Jacksonville Jaguars: San Diego's defense has not been good in fantasy leagues this season, but that's part of what makes them a sleeper. Another reason to like them is a matchup against the Jaguars -- opposing defenses have combined to post the third-most fantasy points (15.00 PPG) against them. (Maximum value: Low DEF1)
Sit of the week
Texans defense at Kansas City Chiefs: The Texans were among the top 10 defenses in most fantasy football drafts, but this unit has failed to meet expectations after the first seven weeks. Things won't get any easier at a thunderous Arrowhead Stadium, where opposing defenses have combined to average fewer than six fantasy points per game. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
Sit 'em
Browns defense at Green Bay Packers: The Browns have had a stronger defense under new coordinator Ray Horton, but this week's matchup against the Packers at Lambeau Field is difficult at best. Over the first seven weeks of the season, opposing defensive teams have combined to score an average of 1.50 fantasy points per game in Green Bay. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
Colts defense vs. Denver Broncos: You might not know it, but the Colts rank an impressive sixth in fantasy points among defenses this season. Regardless of the solid start, using this unit (or any for that matter) against Peyton Manning and the Broncos explosive offense is not a good idea. Look for other options if you stream defenses. (Maximum value: Low DEF2)
Owners beware - Bengals defense at Detroit Lions: The Bengals have combined to score a solid 22 fantasy points over the last two weeks, but it's still tough to recommend this unit against the Lions. In fact, opposing defensive teams have combined to score an average of just five fantasy points per game against Detroit at Ford Field. (Maximum value: Mid DEF2)
