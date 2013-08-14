Star Western Michigan WR Jaime Wilson suffers a broken ankle

Published: Aug 14, 2013 at 02:20 AM
jaime-wilson-130814-wide.jpg

New Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck received a huge blow when leading returning receiver Jaime Wilson suffered a broken ankle in practice. Wilson is expected to miss at least the first two months of the season and could end up redshirting.

Wilson (5-feet-11, 196 pounds) was the MAC offensive freshman of the year last season, when he had 67 receptions for 792 yards and six TDs as a true freshman. Wilson, who played at prep powerhouse Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central, was the first freshman in school history to lead the Broncos in receptions and receiving yardage. Wilson, who had four 100-yard games last season, is perhaps the most talented receiver in the MAC.

Fleck, who had been wide receiver coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, now has some work to do with his receiving corps. The leading returning receiver now is Josh Schaffer (6-2, 219), who had 43 receptions last season. But he isn't nearly as dangerous as Wilson. And no other receiver is proven.

"That wideout group is a bunch of no-names and that's what I love about them," Fleck told the Kalamazoo (Mich.) Gazette. "They're going to be underdogs and they're going to have a chip on their shoulders. They have to realize they have to step in and they have to grow up and do it right now. There is no more time to sit there and develop."

Fleck is high on true freshman Corey Davis, and sophomore Courtney Bynes -- the cousin of former Auburn linebacker Josh Bynes -- has good speed and could be dangerous in the slot.

The receiving corps need to jell quickly: Three of the Broncos' first four games are against Big Ten opponents (Michigan State, Northwestern and Iowa) on the road.

The Broncos have a nice group of tailbacks and a senior quarterback (Tyler Van Tubbergen), but the offensive line will have four new starters.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

