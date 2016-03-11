Star-studded Ohio State pro day draws huge NFL turnout

No NFL team wanted to miss the show at Ohio State's pro day Friday.
All 32 clubs were represented as the star-studded event in Columbus, Ohio, got underway, and it's no wonder why. The Buckeyes figure to have at least 5 players selected in the first round of this year's draft. That would be the most impressive first-round showing since the Miami Hurricanes had a record 6 players picked in Round 1 of the 2004 draft.
NFL teams sent 125 representatives to the pro day Friday. Six head coaches -- Mike Mularkey (Titans), Mike Tomlin (Steelers), Sean Payton (Saints), Mike Zimmer (Vikings), Marvin Lewis (Bengals) and Hue Jackson (Browns) -- were credentialed for the event, although Jackson did not attend because he was feeling under the weather, per Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. GMs Jon Robinson (Titans), Kevin Colbert (Steelers), Ryan Grigson (Colts) and Mike Maccagnan (Jets) were also present.
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has 7 OSU players among his top-50 players in the draft. Defensive end Joey Bosa, running back Ezekiel Elliot, cornerback Eli Apple, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive tackle Taylor Decker are in line to go the first round.
There's also a lot of intrigue surrounding wide receiver Braxton Miller and quarterback Cardale Jones at the pro day. Jones was unable to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine last month after suffering a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash at the event. Miller, a converted quarterback, ran a 40 of 4.50 seconds at the combine after saying he expected to run in the 4.3s, and it will be interesting to see whether he runs a better time Friday.
Then there's safety Vonn Bell, who didn't work out at the combine due to injury. He's No. 40 on Jeremiah's top-50 list, and could be squarely in the late-first-round conversation with a good showing.
That's just scratching the surface of the talent on display at OSU. Jeremiah said Friday on NFL Network that there are at least 13 future NFL players participating at the pro day.
It's no surprise there are so many NFL evaluators on hand -- they have a lot to keep an eye on.