Star-studded Ohio State pro day draws huge NFL turnout

There's also a lot of intrigue surrounding wide receiver Braxton Miller and quarterback Cardale Jones at the pro day. Jones was unable to throw at the NFL Scouting Combine last month after suffering a hamstring injury while running the 40-yard dash at the event. Miller, a converted quarterback, ran a 40 of 4.50 seconds at the combine after saying he expected to run in the 4.3s, and it will be interesting to see whether he runs a better time Friday.