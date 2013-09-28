Star Georgia RB Todd Gurley injured in first half of LSU game

Georgia star running back Todd Gurley injured his ankle against LSU Saturday and was removed from the game.
The extent of the injury is unclear, but losing Gurley for any length of time is a significant blow to the Georgia offense. The Bulldogs' leading rusher had run all over the Tigers' defense in the first half, amassing 73 yards before he was hurt. Gurley was in a protective boot with his shoulder pads off in the second half.
UGA coach Mark Richt told CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson that the injury was an ankle sprain, but was unsure of the severity.
Gurley is among the top sophomore talents in the nation, having rushed for more than 1,000 yards as a freshman last season. He ran for 154 yards in a season-opening loss to Clemson.