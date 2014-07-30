Stanford's Ty Montgomery ahead of schedule in shoulder rehab

Published: Jul 30, 2014 at 11:02 AM
Montgomery-Ty-140730-TOS.jpg

Stanford's star wide receiver, Ty Montgomery, is apparently ahead of schedule in rehabbing a shoulder injury and could be ready as soon as the Cardinal's season opener against UC Davis next month.

Both Montgomery and head coach David Shaw expressed optimism that the senior would be ready to go earlier than anticipated when they spoke to reporters Wednesday at the Bay Area College Football Media Day, which was held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

"Whenever they can tell me I can play, I'm ready to play," Montgomery said, per The Associated Press.

Shaw said the decision on when Montgomery returns to the field is in the hands of doctors.

"I never follow the direction of the player. I always follow the direction of the doctors," Shaw said. "We'll see. Ty's ahead of schedule. He's ahead of schedule. He's a phenomenal athlete. And if he's ready to go Game 1 and the doctors say, 'You know what, he's at limited risk for re-injury, let's let him go play,' I'm all for it."

Montgomery missed all of spring practice because of the shoulder injury. He suffered the injury late last season but ended up playing through it as the team made its run to the Rose Bowl. The wide receiver told The Associated Press that he's already lifting weights, running routes and only waiting for doctors' approval before returning to full-contact practices in fall camp.

Easily the Cardinal's top receiver entering 2014 after a breakout junior year, most believe the coaching staff will be cautious with Montgomery given the fact that the team has an easy opener against UC Davis before a much bigger Week 2 game against rival USC. At Pac-12 Media Days, Shaw said he expected Montgomery to come back better than ever from the injury and live up to the billing some are giving him as a possible first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

"Bottom line for Ty, when he comes back, he might be the most explosive player in college football, and he's going to touch the ball in every single way possible," Shaw said last week. "He's going to be a huge part of our offense, because he is a difference maker."

The 6-foot-2, 215 pounder caught 61 passes for 958 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and was one of the best return men in college football, as well.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW