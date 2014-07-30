Stanford's Ty Montgomery ahead of schedule in shoulder rehab

Easily the Cardinal's top receiver entering 2014 after a breakout junior year, most believe the coaching staff will be cautious with Montgomery given the fact that the team has an easy opener against UC Davis before a much bigger Week 2 game against rival USC. At Pac-12 Media Days, Shaw said he expected Montgomery to come back better than ever from the injury and live up to the billing some are giving him as a possible first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.