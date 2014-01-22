Stanford's Trent Murphy a disappointment at Senior Bowl

Looking closely at Grant's skills, I see a precise route runner with impeccable timing and rhythm. He has a tremendous feel for using various stems and weaves to create separation at the top of routes. In addition, Grant varies his tempo to lull defenders to sleep on vertical routes. This is one of the hardest techniques for young receivers to master, but the Tulane star has already shown an uncanny knack for pace. Throw in his strong hands and superb ball skills, and there is a lot to like about Grant as a possible No.2 or No.3 receiver at the next level.