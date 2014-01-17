Stanford's Derek Mason hired as Vanderbilt's new coach

The biggest immediate issue for Mason is recruiting. National Signing Day is less than three weeks away, and Vandy's recruiting class has fallen apart since Franklin's departure. But Mason's background and recent success at Stanford should be hugely appealing to the type of prospects who were considering Vandy before Franklin departed. An offshoot of hitting the recruiting trail is putting together a staff. How quickly can Mason put one together? It also will be interesting to see if any Franklin assistants are hired by Mason.