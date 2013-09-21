Stanford's David Yankey dominates Arizona State's Will Sutton

The marquee matchup between Arizona State defensive tackle Will Sutton and Stanford's David Yankey, the reigning Morris Trophy winners as the top linemen in the Pac-12, went squarely in favor of the bruising left guard. Sutton was never able to get penetration in the first half with his trademark quickness and couldn't escape Yankey's powerful grip once engaged. Sutton finished with six tackles, but had no tackles for loss.