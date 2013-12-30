Stanford's David Shaw doesn't plan to interview with any teams

Published: Dec 30, 2013 at 04:20 AM
david-shaw-131230-wide.jpg

Stanford coach David Shaw said Monday at a Rose Bowl media event that he plans to remain at the school.

Shaw, 41, is a hot coaching commodity among college football and NFL teams.

Shaw said he had not been contacted by anybody and also that "I have not and don't plan on interviewing with anybody."

Shaw likely will have to keep reiterating his point. His background and success make him a natural target for both college and pro teams, and both are going to come after him. It's likely that the pro and college teams who want him will make him say "not interested" to their faces.

Shaw is a Stanford alum and is comfortable at the school. He and predecessor Jim Harbaugh have shown you can win -- and win big -- with the Cardinal. He might leave some day, but that day isn't necessarily soon.

Shaw has nine years of NFL experience. He began as an offensive quality control coach with the Eagles in 1997, then spent four seasons with the Raiders (three as a quality control coach and one as the quarterbacks coach). He then was the quarterbacks coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2002-2004 and wide receivers coach for the Ravens from 2002-2005.

He moved on to the University of San Diego in 2006 to work for Harbaugh, then moved with Harbaugh to Stanford beginning with the 2007 season. He became Stanford's coach in 2011, when Harbaugh left for the San Francisco 49ers, and is 34-6 with the Cardinal heading into Wednesday's Rose Bowl against Michigan State.

Shaw has led Stanford to three consecutive BCS berths; the Cardinal are in their second Rose Bowl in a row after playing in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2011 season.

His father, Willie Shaw, spent 15 seasons as an NFL assistant, including four years as a defensive coordinator.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

