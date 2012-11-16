Stanford's Chase Thomas among top college prospects to watch

Amerson already has NFL scouts salivating about his immense talent and potential. The 6-3, 195-pound cover man possesses the physical dimensions and ball skills that defensive coordinators covet in No. 1 corners. Although Amerson only has about a year and a half of starting experience, he has tallied 17 career interceptions and wreaks havoc on opponents with his aggressiveness in coverage. Amerson will take calculated gambles based on formation and receiver alignments to make plays on the ball, but opponents have exploited his risky ways by frequently instructing receivers to run double moves on his side to slip past him. Against a pair of explosive playmakers for Clemson in DeAndre Hopkins and Sammy Watkins, Amerson must play with discipline and technique to hold his own. If he can alleviate concerns about his gambling nature and man-to-man cover skills, Amerson can cement his status as a top prospect.