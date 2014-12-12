Stanford's Andrus Peat, Alex Carter file for draft feedback

Stanford lineman Andrus Peat, one of the top offensive tackles in college football, isn't the only Cardinal prospect considering an early jump to the NFL draft. Cornerback Alex Carter might leave school early, as well.
Both have submitted applications to the NFL Draft Advisory Board requesting feedback on their draft status, according to the San Jose Mercury News, and coach David Shaw indicated that the feedback Carter receives from the board would have a greater impact than for Peat.
"Alex will make a decision more geared to what that decision (from the advisory board) comes back as," Shaw said.
Carter is the son of former NFL cornerback Tom Carter, who starred at Notre Dame before a nine-year pro career. Peat's father, Todd, played six years in the NFL.
"Neither guy is ready to make a decision," Shaw said. "But we've had the discussion, which I like to do at the end of the regular season so everybody is on the same page before we go into bowl season."
Underclassmen have until Jan. 15 to declare whether they are entering the draft. The draft advisory board's feedback typically is returned to underclassmen in early January. Beginning this year, the board is limiting schools to five applications from underclassmen unless the board finds that more than five are warranted.