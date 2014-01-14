Stanford OL Cameron Fleming to enter 2014 NFL Draft

Stanford right tackle Cameron Fleming will enter the 2014 NFL Draft, the school announced Tuesday, meaning the Cardinal must replace four of five starting offensive linemen from the two-time defending Pac-12 champions.
Fleming (6-foot-6, 318 pounds) was a stalwart up front, starting 39 games over the last three seasons, twice earning All-Pac-12 honorable mention and making the all-conference second-team as a redshirt junior. In that time, Stanford had three 1,300-yard rushers and led the conference in fewest sacks allowed this season.
Left guard David Yankey is also forgoing his remaining season of eligibility to enter the draft; center Khalil Wilkes and right guard Kevin Danser are graduating. That leaves left tackle Andrus Peat as the lone returning starter as Stanford seeks its fifth consecutive appearance in a BCS/"New Year's Six" bowl game.
Of course, Peat emerged as the top lineman on the West Coast this season and is widely regarded as a future top draft pick. Stanford also has several other promising players from its touted 2012 recruiting class ready to step in.