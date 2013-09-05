Stanford LB Shayne Skov declares injured knee fully healthy

Chip Kelly knew how to pour it on the Stanford defense. From 2007 -- when he first arrived as Oregon's offensive coordinator -- through 2011 -- by which time, Kelly was the head coach -- the Ducks rolled up an average of 47.4 points and 524.6 yards in five meetings with the Cardinal. Even the 51-42 loss to Stanford in 2009 was more about quarterback Andrew Luck's breakout performance than any particular understanding of how to shut down the Oregon blur.