Stanford Cardinal vs. Oregon Ducks is best Pac-12 game in 2013

10. Arizona at California, Nov. 2, time/network TBD -- While it might not mean much in the conference race, this has the makings of the kind of high-scoring shootout that has been a Pac-12 staple through all of its various iterations. The Wildcats averaged 38 points and 526 yards of total offense per game last season, and new Golden Bears head coach Sonny Dykes' track record for prolific production is equally impressive. It also features the top running back on the West Coast in Ka'Deem Carey, but Cal junior Brendan Bigelow could be in the discussion for that title by season's end.