St. Louis Rams to work out Baylor QB Bryce Petty

The question of which quarterback should be third off the board after Florida State's Jameis Winston and Oregon's Marcus Mariota is one of the big debates in the lead-up to the 2015 NFL Draft.
Some believe it will be Colorado State's Garrett Grayson, while others think UCLA's Brett Hundley is the guy.
Far more believe Baylor signal-caller Bryce Petty will be the third QB taken in the draft, and the St. Louis Rams will be working him out in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, according to NFL Media senior analyst Gil Brandt.
The workout isn't all that surprising considering the interest the team has in selecting a quarterback. Head coach Jeff Fisher revealed last month that the team intends to pick a QB.
Petty would be an interesting option for the club on Day 2 (Rounds 2-3) of the draft. He ranks third among quarterback in NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock's positional rankings. He has plenty of natural arm talent and good upside given his athleticism. Still, he's a bit of a project considering there's a big transition from Baylor's spread offense to what he'll be asked to run in the NFL.
Of course, the Rams have a veteran QB in Nick Foles, and Petty wouldn't have to play right away if he ended up in St. Louis.
There's been some speculation that the Rams are in the mix to take Mariota, but if they end up passing on Mariota with their first-round pick (No. 10 overall), the franchise could certainly take someone like Petty in the second or third round.