St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher: USC job rumors 'absurd'

With speculation about USC head coach Lane Kiffin's job status and possible replacements already at a fever pitch, St. Louis Rams head coach Jeff Fisher shot down the notion that he would take over at his alma mater.
He called the rumors "absurd" after practice Wednesday.
Fisher has been a popular suggestion on USC message boards in the wake of a disastrous 10-7 loss to Washington State, Kiffin's sixth defeat in his last eight games dating back to last season.
Fisher played linebacker at USC from 1977-80, but has never coached in the college ranks. Now in his 18th full season as an NFL head coach, Fisher has a record of 150-128-1 with three division titles and one Super Bowl appearance.
Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who played linebacker at USC from 1981-84, is also likely to be discussed. Del Rio also has no experience as a college coach, but has some familiarity with the recruiting process. Del Rio's son Luke accepted a scholarship offer from Oklahoma State before deciding to walk-on at Alabama.
A true freshman for the Crimson Tide, Luke is one of two players simulating Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel on the scout team offense ahead of Saturday's titanic SEC opener between top-ranked Alabama and the No. 6 Aggies.