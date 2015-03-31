Speedy Florida State CB Ronald Darby has 5 visits scheduled

Florida State cornerback Ronald Darby is seen as a potential late first-rounder by some analysts, and he has visits upcoming with, among others, the Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts.
NFL Media reporter Ian Rapoport reported that Darby also has visits/workouts scheduled with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.
Carolina (25th) and Indianapolis (29th) pick late in the first round, and both need corners. Still, cornerback would not necessarily seem to be a priority first-round position for each. Carolina would seem to need an offensive tackle or a wide receiver, while offensive tackle and safety would seem to be bigger needs for Indianapolis.
If Darby is available in the second round, chances are the cornerback-needy Titans -- who pick first in the second round (33rd overall) -- would be interested. Cornerback wouldn't seem to be that high a priority for the Buccaneers or Jets, at least not early in the second round.
Carolina picks 25th in the second round (57th overall) and Indy selects 29th (61st overall), and Darby could interest both at those spots.
Darby (5-foot-10 5/8, 193 pounds) is one of two highly touted FSU cornerbacks; both he and P.J. Williams (6-0, 194) left FSU after their junior seasons.
Darby has excellent speed -- he was a nationally ranked sprinter in high school and ran a 4.38 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
