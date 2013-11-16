Spartans RB Jeremy Langford posts fifth 100-yard game in a row

Michigan State's defense has received all the acclaim this season, but the Spartans' offense acquitted itself well Saturday in a key Big Ten victory at Nebraska.
Junior tailback Jeremy Langford ran for 151 yards and three TDs on 32 carries in a 41-28 victory that gave the Spartans control of the Big Ten Legends Division race. It was Langford's fifth 100-yard game in a row and puts him at 926 yards and 13 TDs for the season.
Michigan State (9-1 overall, 6-0 in the Big Ten), which finished with 361 total yards, now is averaging 32.3 points per game in Big Ten play; the Spartans have scored more than 40 points three times in league play.
Michigan State's defense did its part, too, even if it did allow a season-high 392 total yards; Indiana had managed 351 yards, and is the only other foe to crack the 300-yard plateau against the Spartans. The Spartans forced five turnovers, including four fumbles, and the offense turned those turnovers into 24 points.
Junior free safety Kurtis Drummond, who usually is overlooked on a senior-dominated unit, led the Spartans with 10 tackles. He also had an interception and forced a fumble.
Nebraska's offense was led by junior tailback Ameer Abdullah, the Big Ten's leading rusher. He had 123 yards on 22 carries and became the first rusher to crack the 100-yard barrier against the Spartans this season. It was Abdullah's seventh consecutive 100-yard outing and his eighth of the season. He also had one reception, for 12 yards and a TD.
Michigan State can clinch the division next week with a win at Northwestern or a Minnesota loss to Wisconsin.
