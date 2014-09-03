Spartans QB Connor Cook blasts Jacksonville State for 'dirty hit'

Johnson was flagged for a 15-yard personal foul on the play. No doubt, the flag was deserved. Even if it can be argued that Johnson was committed to hitting Cook by the time the ball was released (and even that, based on the video, is questionable), there isn't an excuse for diving head-first at a quarterback's knees. Just that quickly, the Spartans could have easily become the second Big Ten team, along with Ohio State, to lose a starting quarterback -- and national title hopes -- to injury.