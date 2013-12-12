Spartans CB Darqueze Dennard planning pre-Combine workouts

Michigan State senior cornerback Darqueze Dennard, one of three finalists for the Thorpe Award that goes to the nation's top defensive back, says he will start preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine as soon as possible after the Spartans' appearance in the Rose Bowl.
Dennard (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) said Wednesday night at a media event before Thursday night's College Football Awards Show that he already has made plans to work with a trainer before the Senior Bowl, then resume workouts after he plays in the Senior Bowl. Dennard said he will finish up his degree in communications by taking a few online courses and plans to graduate in May.
Dennard will be an early pick; the question is how early. NFL Media reporter Albert Breer last week quoted an AFC scouting director as being highly complimentary of Dennard: "He's fast; he doesn't get beat. A tough, sound tackler. Just a good all-around player."
Dennard, a physical corner who is comfortable in press coverage, called Michigan State's Rose Bowl against Stanford a "prove-your-manhood" game and said the Spartans will enjoy playing another team that employs "smashmouth football."
Michigan State leads the nation in total defense (248.2 yards per game), while Stanford is 15th (339.4).
Dennard said viewers should watch out for Spartans sophomore defensive end Shilique Calhoun, who leads the team with 7.5 sacks. Dennard said "the sky's the limit" for Calhoun (6-4, 250). "He's a great athlete with a great motor," Dennard said. "He's just a quick guy."
