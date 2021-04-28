Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk might well be the next former NFL standout to take on a college head-coaching gig.

Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening. There have been conversations, but nothing is done as of yet, Rapoport reported.

Faulk was one of the NFL's most versatile backs of all-time, dazzling fans across a 12-season career for the Colts and Rams as a seven-time Pro Bowler. His NFL days came to be after a phenomenal stay at San Diego State in which the electrifying runner emerged as one of the nation's top players.

Southern University went 4-1 last season and took second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference West.

Faulk, 48, could follow fellow Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and fellow former star running back Eddie George into the college coaching ranks.