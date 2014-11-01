South Carolina WR Pharoh Cooper has record night in defeat

Cooper opened the offensive shootout with an 11-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to cap a 78-yard drive. In the second quarter, he tied the score at 14 with a 30-yard touchdown pass to running back Brandon Wilds out of the wildcat formation. In the second half, he staked South Carolina to a two-score lead with touchdown catches of 12 and 85 yards from Thompson, but Tennessee got some late-game heroics from quarterback Josh Dobbs to pull off the victory.