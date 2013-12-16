South Carolina WR Bruce Ellington files for NFL draft feedback

The Gamecocks junior two-sport star confirmed he has submitted an application to the NFL Draft Advisory Board for feedback on his draft status, according to beat writer David Cloninger, the strongest indication that Ellington would give some consideration to early NFL draft entry. Despite a minor injury that slowed him at the beginning of the season, Ellington led South Carolina in all three receiving categories for the second consecutive year (43 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns).