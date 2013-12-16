South Carolina WR Bruce Ellington files for NFL draft feedback

South Carolina receiver Bruce Ellington may be worried more about basketball than football these days, but he is nevertheless testing the waters for a future in the NFL.
The Gamecocks junior two-sport star confirmed he has submitted an application to the NFL Draft Advisory Board for feedback on his draft status, according to beat writer David Cloninger, the strongest indication that Ellington would give some consideration to early NFL draft entry. Despite a minor injury that slowed him at the beginning of the season, Ellington led South Carolina in all three receiving categories for the second consecutive year (43 catches for 645 yards and six touchdowns).
But as the point guard of the Gamecocks basketball team, Ellington is focused on hoops for now until it's time to prepare for South Carolina's bowl game. By the time Ellington reaches the NFL deadline for underclassmen to declare draft eligibility Jan. 15, he figures to be back again with the basketball team.
Cloninger also confirmed that South Carolina offensive guard A.J. Cann has filed for feedback as well, though Cann reiterated that he intends to stay in school. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Connor Shaw plans to prepare for the NFL Scouting Combine in Atlanta. Shaw is the winningest quarterback in Gamecocks history, but his track record for injuries and his average arm strength could be a concern for NFL scouts.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, defensive tackle Kelcy Quarles and cornerback Vic Hampton are the three Gamecocks juniors most likely to turn pro early.