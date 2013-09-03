South Carolina's Rory Anderson listed atop depth chart

A key starter for the South Carolina offense, tight end Rory "Busta" Anderson, will make his season debut as a starter against Georgia Saturday, according to the depth chart released at gogamecocks.com.
Anderson (6-foot-5, 242) was unavailable for the Gamecocks' season-opening win over North Carolina due to a hamstring injury. His return provides the Gamecocks with a much-needed offensive weapon in what will be a crucial game in the Southeastern Conference's East Division race. Anderson averaged just one catch per game last season as a sophomore, but averaged 20 yards per reception and scored four touchdowns.
In more positive injury news for the Gamecocks, the depth chart lists wide receiver Bruce Ellington as a starter for the UGA game, as well. South Carolina's leading receiver a year ago, Ellington came off the bench and saw limited action against the Tar Heels last week with a hamstring problem of his own, catching just one pass for 17 yards.
With Georgia's prolific offense scoring 35 points on the road at Clemson last week, Gamecocks quarterback Connor Shaw may need every offensive weapon he has to keep pace with the Bulldogs. In Anderson and Ellington, he'll have two more at full strength than he did a week ago.