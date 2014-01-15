South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney is first pick for both analysts

The position of choice instead? It's wide receiver. Jeremiah has seven going in the first round, Brooks six. They agree that Clemson's Sammy Watkins will be the first one off the board; Jeremiah has him going at No. 2 to St. Louis and Brooks has him going 16th to Baltimore. The other first-round agreements are on Florida State's Kelvin Benjamin, Texas A&M's Evans and USC's Marqise Lee. Jeremiah also has Fresno State's Davante Adams, LSU's Jarvis Landry and Colorado's Paul Richardson going in the first round. Brooks has LSU's Odell Beckham Jr. and Oregon State's Brandin Cooks as his other first-rounders.